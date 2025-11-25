Headquarters and Service Battalion 2025 Turkey Bowl

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Chad Phillips, the commanding officer for Headquarters and Service Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, announces Service Company as the winning flag football team during the 2025 H&S Bn Turkey Bowl at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Nov. 25, 2025. The Turkey Bowl consisted of a flag football tournament and chili cooking competition to raise camaraderie and esprit de corps throughout the battalion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Talan Werner)