Headquarters and Service Battalion 2025 Turkey Bowl

U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Service Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, pose for a group photo after the 2025 H&S Bn Turkey Bowl at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Nov. 25, 2025. The Turkey Bowl consisted of a flag football tournament and chili cooking competition to raise camaraderie and esprit de corps throughout the battalion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Talan Werner)
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2025 15:14
|Photo ID:
|9411821
|VIRIN:
|251126-M-YM562-2184
|Resolution:
|6390x3594
|Size:
|9.79 MB
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
