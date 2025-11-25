U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Brandon Jordan, service company commander, Headquarters and Service Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, left, serves chili to U.S. Navy Lt. David Miloscia, the H&S Bn, 2nd MLG, chaplain and chili competition evaluator, during the 2025 H&S Bn. Turkey Bowl at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Nov. 25, 2025. The Turkey Bowl consisted of a flag football tournament and chili cooking competition to raise camaraderie and esprit de corps throughout the battalion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Talan Werner)
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2025 15:14
|Photo ID:
|9411815
|VIRIN:
|251126-M-YM562-1806
|Resolution:
|4467x6701
|Size:
|7.12 MB
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Headquarters and Service Battalion 2025 Turkey Bowl [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Talan Werner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.