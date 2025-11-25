Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Headquarters and Service Battalion 2025 Turkey Bowl [Image 9 of 11]

    Headquarters and Service Battalion 2025 Turkey Bowl

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Talan Werner 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with Service Company, Headquarters and Service Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, pose for a group photo after winning first place during the 2025 H&S Bn Turkey Bowl at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Nov. 25, 2025. The Turkey Bowl consisted of a flag football tournament and chili cooking competition to raise camaraderie and esprit de corps throughout the battalion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Talan Werner)

    Turkey Bowl
    USMCNews
    Competition
    Sports
    Football
    Thanksgiving

