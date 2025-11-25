Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command New England Awards Resiliency Challenge Winners

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251124-N-OV429-1002 NEWPORT, RI (Nov. 24, 2025) Capt. Rona Green, commanding officer, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) New England, recognizes Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Ryan Shorter, Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Tavis Harper, and Hospital Apprentice Kostiantyn Fedonenko, also assigned to NMRTC New England, for attaining the command’s highest team points as part of The Skipper’s Resiliency Challenge in the month of October. During the Commanding Officer’s Resiliency Challenge members gather points by tracking healthy choices and attending resiliency activities. This series encourages healthy lifestyle choices and builds resiliency. (Parts of this photo have been blurred for security purposes). (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Sydney Wall)