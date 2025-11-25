Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command New England Awards Resiliency Challenge Winners

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251124-N-OV429-1001 NEWPORT, RI (Nov.24, 2025) Capt. Rona Green, commanding officer, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) New England, recognizes Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman Katelyn Conrad, assigned to NMRTC New England, for attaining the command’s highest individual points as part of The Skipper’s Resiliency Challenge in the month of October. During The Skipper’s Resiliency Challenge members gather points by tracking healthy choices and attending resiliency activities. This series encourages healthy lifestyle choices and builds resiliency. (Parts of this photo have been blurred for security purposes). (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Sydney Wall)