    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command New England Awards Resiliency Challenge Winners [Image 1 of 3]

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command New England Awards Resiliency Challenge Winners

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    11.24.2025

    Photo by Lt. Sydney Wall 

    Naval Health Clinic New England

    251124-N-OV429-1003 NEWPORT, RI (Nov. 24, 2025) Capt. Rona Green, commanding officer, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) New England, recognizes NMRTC Newport for attaining the command’s highest overall points as part of The Skipper’s Resiliency Challenge in the month of October. During The Skipper’s Resiliency Challenge members gather points by tracking healthy choices and attending resiliency activities. This series encourages healthy lifestyle choices and builds resiliency. (Parts of this photo have been blurred for security purposes). (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Sydney Wall)

    Date Taken: 11.24.2025
    Date Posted: 11.26.2025 07:58
    Photo ID: 9410990
    VIRIN: 251124-N-OV429-1003
    Location: NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US
