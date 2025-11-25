CTG 73.6/MDSU 1 Divers Remove the M/V Voyager From Piti Channel, Guam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PITI, Guam (Sep. 17, 2025) Sailors assigned to Commander, Task Group 73.6/Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 1, and commercial salvage consultants prepare the M/V Voyager for removal from Piti Channel during a dive and salvage mission in Guam, Sep. 17, 2025. Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/ Task Force 73 sustains the U.S. Navy’s maritime forces and is responsible for all diving and salvage operations in the Western Pacific in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by ND1 Kevin DiazCastro)