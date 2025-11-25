Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CTG 73.6/MDSU 1 Divers Remove the M/V Voyager From Piti Channel, Guam [Image 9 of 15]

    CTG 73.6/MDSU 1 Divers Remove the M/V Voyager From Piti Channel, Guam

    PITI, GUAM

    10.05.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    GUAM (Oct. 6, 2025) The safeguard-class rescue and salvage ship USNS Salvor (T-ARS-52), left, uses its fire-fighting monitors and hoses to sink the M/V Voyager during a Commander, Task Group 73.6/Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 1 mission in Guam, Oct. 6, 2025. Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/ Task Force 73 sustains the U.S. Navy’s maritime forces and is responsible for all diving and salvage operations in the Western Pacific in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by ND1 Kevin DiazCastro)

    TAGS

    USNS Salvor (T-ARS 52)
    COMLOG WESTPAC
    CTG 73.6
    Guam
    MDSU 1
    DiveandSalvage

