CTG 73.6/MDSU 1 Divers Remove the M/V Voyager From Piti Channel, Guam

GUAM (Oct. 6, 2025) The safeguard-class rescue and salvage ship USNS Salvor (T-ARS-52), right, tows the M/V Voyager in preparation for its sinking during a Commander, Task Group 73.6/Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 1 mission in Guam, Oct. 6, 2025. Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/ Task Force 73 sustains the U.S. Navy’s maritime forces and is responsible for all diving and salvage operations in the Western Pacific in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by ND1 Kevin DiazCastro)
