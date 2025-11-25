PITI, Guam (Sep. 17, 2025) Sailors assigned to Commander, Task Group 73.6/Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 1, and commercial salvage consultants prepare the M/V Voyager for removal from Piti Channel during a dive and salvage mission in Guam, Sep. 17, 2025. Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/ Task Force 73 sustains the U.S. Navy’s maritime forces and is responsible for all diving and salvage operations in the Western Pacific in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by ND1 Kevin DiazCastro)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2025 05:51
|Photo ID:
|9410867
|VIRIN:
|250917-N-N0900-6834
|Resolution:
|1600x900
|Size:
|437.26 KB
|Location:
|PITI, GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CTG 73.6/MDSU 1 Divers Remove the M/V Voyager From Piti Channel, Guam [Image 15 of 15], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.