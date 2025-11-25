Champion Brigade Turkey Bowl 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2d Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, catch a football during the final moments of the 2025 Champion Brigade Turkey Bowl, Nov. 26, 2025, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Teams from all four battalions in Champion Brigade competed in flag football and tug-of-war at the annual sporting event in celebration of Thanksgiving. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)