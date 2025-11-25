Champion Brigade Turkey Bowl 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 194th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 2d Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, celebrate their football victory in the 2025 Champion Brigade Turkey Bowl, Nov. 26, 2025, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Teams from all four battalions in Champion Brigade competed in flag football and tug-of-war at the annual sporting event in celebration of Thanksgiving. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)