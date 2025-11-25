Champion Brigade Turkey Bowl 2025

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 11th Engineer Battalion, 2d Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, compete in a half-time tug-of-war at the 2025 Champion Brigade Turkey Bowl, Nov. 26, 2025, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Teams from all four battalions in Champion Brigade competed in flag football and tug-of-war at the annual sporting event in celebration of Thanksgiving. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2025 02:00
|Photo ID:
|9410681
|VIRIN:
|251125-A-BF020-1002
|Resolution:
|6567x4480
|Size:
|3.6 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
