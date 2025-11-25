Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Champion Brigade Turkey Bowl 2025 [Image 2 of 6]

    Champion Brigade Turkey Bowl 2025

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    11.25.2025

    Photo by Spc. Mark Bowman 

    2ID Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 11th Engineer Battalion, 2d Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, compete in a half-time tug-of-war at the 2025 Champion Brigade Turkey Bowl, Nov. 26, 2025, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Teams from all four battalions in Champion Brigade competed in flag football and tug-of-war at the annual sporting event in celebration of Thanksgiving. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)

    Date Taken: 11.25.2025
    Date Posted: 11.26.2025 02:00
    Photo ID: 9410681
    VIRIN: 251125-A-BF020-1002
    Resolution: 6567x4480
    Size: 3.6 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Champion Brigade Turkey Bowl 2025 [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Mark Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

