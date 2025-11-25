USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Vertical Replenishment Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251113-N-KW492-1537 North Pacific Ocean (Nov. 13, 2025) - U.S. Navy Boatswain's Mate Seaman Phillip Quintanar, from California and Boatswain's Mate 1st Class Travis Mittelstedt, from Wisconsin observe a U.S. Navy MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51, fly above the flight deck of U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 51) during vertical replenishment training in the North Pacific Ocean, Nov. 13. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)