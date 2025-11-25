Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Medical Evacuation Training [Image 5 of 6]

    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Medical Evacuation Training

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.13.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryre Arciaga 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    251113-N-KW492-1203 North Pacific Ocean (Nov. 13, 2025) - U.S. Navy Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 3rd Class Justin Baker, from Illinois, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51, receives a simulated patient on a rescue strop in a U.S. Navy MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter on the flight deck of U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) during medical evacuation litter training in the North Pacific Ocean, Nov. 13. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

    This work, USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Medical Evacuation Training [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

