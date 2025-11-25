USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Medical Evacuation Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251113-N-KW492-1203 North Pacific Ocean (Nov. 13, 2025) - U.S. Navy Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 3rd Class Justin Baker, from Illinois, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51, receives a simulated patient on a rescue strop in a U.S. Navy MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter on the flight deck of U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) during medical evacuation litter training in the North Pacific Ocean, Nov. 13. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)