USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Flight Operations

251113-N-KW492-1108 North Pacific Ocean (Nov. 13, 2025) - U.S. Navy Boatswain's Mate 1st Class Steven Goanos, from Georgia signals on the flight deck of U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) during flight operations in the North Pacific Ocean, Nov. 13. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)