Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Flight Operations [Image 3 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Flight Operations

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.12.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryre Arciaga 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    251113-N-KW492-1108 North Pacific Ocean (Nov. 13, 2025) - U.S. Navy Boatswain's Mate 1st Class Steven Goanos, from Georgia signals on the flight deck of U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) during flight operations in the North Pacific Ocean, Nov. 13. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.12.2025
    Date Posted: 11.26.2025 01:53
    Photo ID: 9410669
    VIRIN: 251112-N-KW492-7648
    Resolution: 5006x3633
    Size: 2.17 MB
    Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Flight Operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Flight Operations
    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Flight Operations
    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Flight Operations
    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Vertical Replenishment Training
    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Medical Evacuation Training
    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Vertical Replenishment Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download