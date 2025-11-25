USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Flight Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251113-N-KW492-1034 North Pacific Ocean (Nov. 13, 2025) - U.S. Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Nikita Pavlov, from Nevada, stands by for instruction in the hangar bay of U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) in the North Pacific Ocean, Nov. 13. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)