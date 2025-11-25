Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Flight Operations [Image 2 of 6]

    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Flight Operations

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.12.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryre Arciaga 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    251113-N-KW492-1034 North Pacific Ocean (Nov. 13, 2025) - U.S. Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Nikita Pavlov, from Nevada, stands by for instruction in the hangar bay of U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) in the North Pacific Ocean, Nov. 13. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

    This work, USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Flight Operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

