    U.S. Army Major “Simmer” Singh Promoted to Lieutenant Colonel [Image 5 of 5]

    U.S. Army Major “Simmer” Singh Promoted to Lieutenant Colonel

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    11.26.2025

    Photo by Patrick Ciccarone 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Japan District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Japan Engineer District (USACE JED) deputy commander, Lt. Col. Simratpal “Simmer” Singh, addresses members of JED during a speech after his promotion ceremony at the District’s headquarters on Camp Zama, Japan, Nov. 26th, 2025.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.26.2025
    Date Posted: 11.25.2025 22:03
    Photo ID: 9410517
    VIRIN: 251126-D-SI704-7711
    Resolution: 4320x3072
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Major “Simmer” Singh Promoted to Lieutenant Colonel [Image 5 of 5], by Patrick Ciccarone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    promotion ceremony
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    promotion
    U.S. Army
    Japan
    USACE

