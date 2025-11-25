U.S. Army Major “Simmer” Singh Promoted to Lieutenant Colonel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Japan Engineer District (USACE JED) Commander, Col. Patrick Biggs, left, administers the oath of office to newly promoted Lt. Col. Simratpal “Simmer” Singh, JED’s deputy commander, during his promotion ceremony at the District’s headquarters on Camp Zama, Japan, Nov. 26th, 2025.