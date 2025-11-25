U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Japan Engineer District (USACE JED) deputy commander, Lt. Col. Simratpal “Simmer” Singh, addresses members of JED during a speech after his promotion ceremony at the District’s headquarters on Camp Zama, Japan, Nov. 26th, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|11.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2025 22:03
|Photo ID:
|9410515
|VIRIN:
|251126-D-SI704-9763
|Resolution:
|4492x2916
|Size:
|2.52 MB
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Major “Simmer” Singh Promoted to Lieutenant Colonel [Image 5 of 5], by Patrick Ciccarone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Army Major “Simmer” Singh Promoted to Lieutenant Colonel
No keywords found.