Sukhbir Singh, left, and Jasvir Kaur, far right, pin the rank of Lt. Col. on their son, newly promoted U.S. Army Lt. Col. Simratpal "Simmer" Singh, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Japan Engineer District deputy commander, during his promotion ceremony at the District headquarters on Camp Zama, Japan, Nov. 26th, 2025.
U.S. Army Major "Simmer" Singh Promoted to Lieutenant Colonel
