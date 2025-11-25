Northern Lights Dance over the 168th Wing America’s Premier Arctic Tanker Unit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 168th Wing Maintenance Arctic Airmen are on duty 24/7 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. The 168th Wing provides essential air refueling support that enables global reach and sustained operations throughout the Arctic region. 168th Airmen, America’s premier Arctic tanker unit, fuel the mission anytime, anywhere, with maintainers working from sunup to sundown to keep the KC-135 ready to fly, fight, and win. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)