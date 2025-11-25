Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Northern Lights Highlight the 168th Wing America’s Premier Arctic Tanker Unit [Image 2 of 14]

    Northern Lights Highlight the 168th Wing America’s Premier Arctic Tanker Unit

    EIELSON AFB, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    11.12.2025

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey  

    168th Wing

    Aurora dances above an Alaska Air National Guard 168th Wing KC-135 Stratotanker at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Nov 12, 2025. As America’s premier Arctic tanker unit, the 168th Wing delivers vital air refueling capability that keeps U.S. and allied aircraft mission-ready across the Arctic and beyond. 168th Airmen fuel the mission anytime, anywhere with maintainers preparing the KC-135 from sunup to sundown to ensure we’re always ready to fly, fight, and win. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

    TAGS

    Aurora
    Eielson Air Force Base
    Northern Lights
    168th Wing
    Air National Guard
    Alaska
    KC-135 Stratotanker

