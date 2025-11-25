Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Northern Lights Dance over the 168th Wing America’s Premier Arctic Tanker Unit [Image 12 of 14]

    Northern Lights Dance over the 168th Wing America’s Premier Arctic Tanker Unit

    EIELSON AFB, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    11.12.2025

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey  

    168th Wing

    The 168th Wing Maintenance Arctic Airmen are on duty 24/7 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. The 168th Wing provides essential air refueling support that enables global reach and sustained operations throughout the Arctic region. 168th Airmen, America’s premier Arctic tanker unit, fuel the mission anytime, anywhere, with maintainers working from sunup to sundown to keep the KC-135 ready to fly, fight, and win. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

    Date Taken: 11.12.2025
    Date Posted: 11.25.2025 21:33
    Photo ID: 9410482
    VIRIN: 251112-Z-UF872-1031
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.38 MB
    Location: EIELSON AFB, ALASKA, US
    TAGS

    Eielson Air Force Base
    Northern Lights
    168th Wing
    168th Maintenance Group
    Air National Guard
    KC-135 Stratotanker

