The Northern Lights dance above an Alaska Air National Guard 168th Wing KC-135 Stratotanker at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Nov 12, 2025. As America’s premier Arctic tanker unit, the 168th Wing delivers vital air refueling capability that keeps U.S. and allied aircraft mission-ready across the Arctic and beyond. 168th Airmen fuel the mission anytime, anywhere with maintainers preparing the KC-135 from sunup to sundown to ensure we’re always ready to fly, fight, and win. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2025 21:32
|Photo ID:
|9410480
|VIRIN:
|251112-Z-UF872-1028
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|1.64 MB
|Location:
|EIELSON AFB, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Northern Lights Dance over the 168th Wing America’s Premier Arctic Tanker Unit [Image 14 of 14], by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.