    USS Benfold (DDG 65) Arrives at New Homeport [Image 1 of 6]

    USS Benfold (DDG 65) Arrives at New Homeport

    EVERETT, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    11.24.2025

    Photo by Seaman Ryan Freiburghaus 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Sailors standby on the pier as the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) arrives at its new homeport of Naval Base Everett, Washington, Nov. 24, 2025, following 10 years of forward-deployed service in the Indo-Pacific Region. While assigned to U.S. 7th Fleet, Benfold earned three Battle Efficiency "Battle E" Awards, the Marjorie Sterrett Battleship Fund Award, the Arleigh Burke Fleet Trophy, the CNO Afloat Safety Award, multiple Retention Excellence Awards, and 10 consecutive Fleet Health Promotion and Wellness, or Green "H," awards. Benfold has now shifted homeport to Everett, Washington. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Freiburghaus)

    Date Taken: 11.24.2025
    Date Posted: 11.25.2025 18:32
    Photo ID: 9410207
    VIRIN: 251124-N-VY281-1095
    Resolution: 5496x3664
    Size: 766.83 KB
    Location: EVERETT, WASHINGTON, US
    This work, USS Benfold (DDG 65) Arrives at New Homeport [Image 6 of 6], by SN Ryan Freiburghaus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

