USS Benfold (DDG 65) Arrives at New Homeport

Photo By Seaman Apprentice Kimberli Ibarraruiz | Families of Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) wait to greet them as the ship arrives at its new homeport of Naval Base Everett, Washington, Nov. 24, 2025, following 10 years of forward-deployed service in the Indo-Pacific Region. While assigned to U.S. 7th Fleet, Benfold earned three Battle Efficiency "Battle E" Awards, the Marjorie Sterrett Battleship Fund Award, the Arleigh Burke Fleet Trophy, the CNO Afloat Safety Award, multiple Retention Excellence Awards, and 10 consecutive Fleet Health Promotion and Wellness, or Green "H," awards. Benfold has now shifted homeport to Everett, Washington. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kimberli Ibarraruiz)

EVERETT, Wash. – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS Benfold (DDG 65), arrived at its new homeport of Naval Station Everett, Nov. 24, following 10 years of forward-deployed service in the Indo-Pacific region.



“I am proud of the crew for their dedication to our mission,” said Cmdr. Richard Mayer, commanding officer, USS Benfold, “and I am especially grateful to our families and friends for all of their support and encouragement during this transition from Yokosuka, Japan to Everett, Washington."



As part of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s Forward Deployed Naval Forces in Japan (FDNF-J) since 2015, Benfold served as a key surface asset in the Indo-Pacific region. The destroyer sailed more than 4 million miles while assigned to Destroyer Squadron 15.



“With a dynamic schedule, and lots of time at sea, we’ve met every challenge with tenacity and teamwork,” said Fire Controlman Aegis Second Class George Grimes. He has served aboard Benfold since 2021, for four of the 10 years Benfold was forward deployed to Japan. “Our crew is a family, and we are proud of the missions we’ve accomplished and the experiences we’ve had together in the world’s most demanding maritime region. This is a new phase for Benfold, and we are ready!”



Benfold participated in several multi-national exercises with allies and partners including Malabar, Pacific Griffin, Valiant Shield, Keen Sword, and Resolute Dragon. The ship earned awards for operational excellence, readiness, safety, and retention. Its legacy remains a testament to our commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific.



“We are excited and proud to be in Everett, Washington,” said Command Master Chief Larry Booker. “We look forward to integrating into the community. Thank you for the warm welcome.”



In the coming months, Benfold will conduct maintenance prior to returning to operations.



“We look forward to developing new relationships across the waterfront,” said Cmdr. Mayer. “Working together with industry partners on materiel readiness and required maintenance.”



The ship’s arrival brings the total number of U.S. Navy ships homeported in Everett to seven, including: USS Barry (DDG 52), USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53), USS John S McCain (DDG 56), USS Kidd (DDG 100), USS Gridley (DDG 101), and USS Sampson (DDG 102).



The mission of Commander, Naval Surface Force, Pacific Fleet is to man, train, and equip the Surface Force to provide fleet commanders with credible naval power to control the sea and project power ashore.