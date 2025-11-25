Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fairchild AFB enhances medical readiness with K-9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care [Image 15 of 15]

    Fairchild AFB enhances medical readiness with K-9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Morgan St Marks 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 92nd Medical Group complete hands-on practice with a K-9 HERO medical trainer during a K-9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care training at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Nov. 19, 2025. The training addressed how to treat and manage K-9 injuries in a tactical environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Morgan St Marks)

    Date Taken: 11.19.2025
    Location: WASHINGTON, US
    TCCC
    Working Dog Handler
    Military Working Dog (MWD)
    K9 TCCC

