Fairchild AFB enhances medical readiness with K-9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 92nd Medical Group complete hands-on practice with a K-9 HERO medical trainer during a K-9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care training at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Nov. 19, 2025. The training addressed how to treat and manage K-9 injuries in a tactical environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Morgan St Marks)