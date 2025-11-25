Fairchild AFB enhances medical readiness with K-9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sipos, U.S. Air Force military working dog assigned to the 92nd Security Forces Squadron, chews on a ball during a K-9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care training at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Nov. 19, 2025. Keeping K-9s healthy and operational ensures that they can continue to perform their vital roles in support of the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Morgan St Marks)