Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fairchild AFB enhances medical readiness with K-9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care [Image 12 of 15]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fairchild AFB enhances medical readiness with K-9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Morgan St Marks 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    Sipos, U.S. Air Force military working dog assigned to the 92nd Security Forces Squadron, chews on a ball during a K-9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care training at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Nov. 19, 2025. Keeping K-9s healthy and operational ensures that they can continue to perform their vital roles in support of the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Morgan St Marks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2025
    Date Posted: 11.25.2025 17:26
    Photo ID: 9410136
    VIRIN: 251119-F-XR671-1127
    Resolution: 3281x2185
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fairchild AFB enhances medical readiness with K-9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Morgan St Marks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fairchild AFB enhances medical readiness with K-9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care
    Fairchild AFB enhances medical readiness with K-9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care
    Fairchild AFB enhances medical readiness with K-9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care
    Fairchild AFB enhances medical readiness with K-9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care
    Fairchild AFB enhances medical readiness with K-9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care
    Fairchild AFB enhances medical readiness with K-9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care
    Fairchild AFB enhances medical readiness with K-9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care
    Fairchild AFB enhances medical readiness with K-9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care
    Fairchild AFB enhances medical readiness with K-9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care
    Fairchild AFB enhances medical readiness with K-9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care
    Fairchild AFB enhances medical readiness with K-9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care
    Fairchild AFB enhances medical readiness with K-9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care
    Fairchild AFB enhances medical readiness with K-9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care
    Fairchild AFB enhances medical readiness with K-9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care
    Fairchild AFB enhances medical readiness with K-9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download