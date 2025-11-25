Fairchild AFB enhances medical readiness with K-9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Cpl. Kaelyn Houghton, Veterinary Readiness Activity, Joint Base Lewis-McChord animal care specialist, demonstrates to Airmen from the 92nd Medical Group and 92nd Security Forces Squadron how to intubate a dog during a K-9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care training at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Nov. 19, 2025. K-9 TCCC training enabled medical Airmen to provide comprehensive medical care in operational environments that include military working dogs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Morgan St Marks)