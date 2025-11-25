Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fairchild AFB enhances medical readiness with K-9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care [Image 14 of 15]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fairchild AFB enhances medical readiness with K-9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Morgan St Marks 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Army Cpl. Kaelyn Houghton, Veterinary Readiness Activity, Joint Base Lewis-McChord animal care specialist, demonstrates to Airmen from the 92nd Medical Group and 92nd Security Forces Squadron how to intubate a dog during a K-9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care training at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Nov. 19, 2025. K-9 TCCC training enabled medical Airmen to provide comprehensive medical care in operational environments that include military working dogs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Morgan St Marks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2025
    Date Posted: 11.25.2025 17:26
    Photo ID: 9410141
    VIRIN: 251119-F-XR671-1164
    Resolution: 4516x3008
    Size: 2.66 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fairchild AFB enhances medical readiness with K-9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Morgan St Marks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fairchild AFB enhances medical readiness with K-9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care
    Fairchild AFB enhances medical readiness with K-9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care
    Fairchild AFB enhances medical readiness with K-9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care
    Fairchild AFB enhances medical readiness with K-9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care
    Fairchild AFB enhances medical readiness with K-9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care
    Fairchild AFB enhances medical readiness with K-9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care
    Fairchild AFB enhances medical readiness with K-9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care
    Fairchild AFB enhances medical readiness with K-9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care
    Fairchild AFB enhances medical readiness with K-9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care
    Fairchild AFB enhances medical readiness with K-9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care
    Fairchild AFB enhances medical readiness with K-9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care
    Fairchild AFB enhances medical readiness with K-9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care
    Fairchild AFB enhances medical readiness with K-9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care
    Fairchild AFB enhances medical readiness with K-9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care
    Fairchild AFB enhances medical readiness with K-9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download