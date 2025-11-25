Fairchild AFB enhances medical readiness with K-9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care

U.S. Army Cpl. Kaelyn Houghton, Veterinary Readiness Activity, Joint Base Lewis-McChord animal care specialist, demonstrates medical procedures on a dummy dog during a K-9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care training at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Nov. 19, 2025. In deployed environments, when veterinary care is not immediately available, medical Airmen with K-9 TCCC training can provide critical initial care and stabilization. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Morgan St Marks)
|11.19.2025
|11.25.2025 17:26
|9410139
|251119-F-XR671-1047
|3617x2409
|1.51 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, US
|2
|0
