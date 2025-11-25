Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fairchild AFB enhances medical readiness with K-9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care [Image 13 of 15]

    Fairchild AFB enhances medical readiness with K-9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Morgan St Marks 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Army Cpl. Kaelyn Houghton, Veterinary Readiness Activity, Joint Base Lewis-McChord animal care specialist, demonstrates medical procedures on a dummy dog during a K-9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care training at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Nov. 19, 2025. In deployed environments, when veterinary care is not immediately available, medical Airmen with K-9 TCCC training can provide critical initial care and stabilization. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Morgan St Marks)

    Date Taken: 11.19.2025
    Date Posted: 11.25.2025 17:26
    Photo ID: 9410139
    VIRIN: 251119-F-XR671-1047
    Resolution: 3617x2409
    Size: 1.51 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, US
    TCCC
    Working Dog Handler
    Military Working Dog (MWD)
    K9 TCCC

