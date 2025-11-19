Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine and Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman SEAC Dave Isom tour USS Lake Erie (CG 70) with Sailors while learning about deployed maritime operations, Nov. 24, 2025. Three Sailors were recognized as star performers during the visit. (DOD Photo by Benjamin Applebaum)
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2025 05:03
|Photo ID:
|9408863
|VIRIN:
|251124-D-LS763-1076
|Resolution:
|8166x5444
|Size:
|4.42 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CJCS Tours USS Lake Erie [Image 13 of 13], by Benjamin D Applebaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.