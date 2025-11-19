CJCS Tours USS Lake Erie

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine eats lunch with Sailors aboard USS Lake Erie (CG 70) during a deployed troop engagement, Nov. 24, 2025. Gen. Caine thanked the crew for their professionalism and their service over the holiday season. (DoD Photo by Benjamin Applebaum)
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2025 05:03
|Photo ID:
|9408856
|VIRIN:
|251124-D-LS763-1054
|Resolution:
|6798x4581
|Size:
|3.82 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
