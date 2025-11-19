CJCS Tours USS Lake Erie

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine eats lunch with Sailors aboard USS Lake Erie (CG 70) during a deployed troop engagement, Nov. 24, 2025. Gen. Caine thanked the crew for their professionalism and their service over the holiday season. (DoD Photo by Benjamin Applebaum)