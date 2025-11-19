CJCS Tours USS Lake Erie

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine and Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman SEAC Dave Isom tour USS Lake Erie (CG 70) with Sailors while learning about deployed maritime operations, Nov. 24, 2025. Three Sailors were recognized as star performers during the visit. (DOD Photo by Benjamin Applebaum)