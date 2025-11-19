Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CJCS Tours USS Lake Erie [Image 9 of 13]

    CJCS Tours USS Lake Erie

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.23.2025

    Photo by Benjamin D Applebaum 

    Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff   

    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine and Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman SEAC Dave Isom tour USS Lake Erie (CG 70) with Sailors while learning about deployed maritime operations, Nov. 24, 2025. Three Sailors were recognized as star performers during the visit. (DOD Photo by Benjamin Applebaum)

