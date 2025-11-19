Sparking awareness and saving lives - fire prevention week 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Marco-Adrian Navarrete, 31st Civil Engineer Squadron driver/operator, gives a tour of a fire truck during Fire Prevention Week at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct. 9, 2025. This year’s Fire Prevention Week theme is “Charge into Fire Safety: Lithium-ion Batteries in your home,” focusing on safe practices of using and disposal of lithium-ion batteries to prevent fire hazards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Synsere Howard)