Sparking awareness and saving lives - fire prevention week 25

Sparky the Fire Dog, 31st Civil Engineer Squadron good boy specialist interacts with children during a Fire Prevention Week demonstration at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct. 9, 2025. Recognized annually, the weeklong observance reinforces critical safety measures that keep the base community secure and ready to respond at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Synsere Howard)