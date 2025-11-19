Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sparking awareness and saving lives - fire prevention week 25

    Sparking awareness and saving lives - fire prevention week 25

    ITALY

    09.10.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Synsere Howard 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Sparky the Fire Dog, 31st Civil Engineer Squadron good boy specialist interacts with children during a Fire Prevention Week demonstration at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct. 9, 2025. Recognized annually, the weeklong observance reinforces critical safety measures that keep the base community secure and ready to respond at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Synsere Howard)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 11.25.2025 04:36
    Photo ID: 9408846
    VIRIN: 251009-F-SH233-8335
    Resolution: 3763x5504
    Size: 961.99 KB
    Location: IT
