    Sparking awareness and saving lives - fire prevention week 25

    Sparking awareness and saving lives - fire prevention week 25

    ITALY

    09.10.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Synsere Howard 

    31st Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force firefighter assigned to the 31st Civil Engineer Squadron performs an auto extraction demonstration during Fire Prevention Week at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct. 9, 2025. This year’s Fire Prevention Week theme is “Charge into Fire Safety: Lithium-ion Batteries in your home,” focusing on safe practices of using and disposal of lithium-ion batteries to prevent fire hazards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Synsere Howard)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 11.25.2025 04:36
    VIRIN: 251009-F-SH233-2228
    Location: IT
    This work, Sparking awareness and saving lives - fire prevention week 25, by SrA Synsere Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

