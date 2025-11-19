Sparking awareness and saving lives - fire prevention week 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force firefighter assigned to the 31st Civil Engineer Squadron performs an auto extraction demonstration during Fire Prevention Week at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct. 9, 2025. This year’s Fire Prevention Week theme is “Charge into Fire Safety: Lithium-ion Batteries in your home,” focusing on safe practices of using and disposal of lithium-ion batteries to prevent fire hazards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Synsere Howard)