Sparking awareness and saving lives - fire prevention week 25

A U.S. Air Force firefighter assigned to the 31st Civil Engineer Squadron watches a Fire Prevention Week demonstration at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct. 9, 2025. This year’s Fire Prevention Week theme is “Charge into Fire Safety: Lithium-ion Batteries in your home,” focusing on safe practices of using and disposal of lithium-ion batteries to prevent fire hazards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Synsere Howard)