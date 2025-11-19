Sparking awareness and saving lives - fire prevention week 25

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ITALY

    09.10.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Synsere Howard 

    31st Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force firefighter assigned to the 31st Civil Engineer Squadron watches a Fire Prevention Week demonstration at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct. 9, 2025. This year’s Fire Prevention Week theme is “Charge into Fire Safety: Lithium-ion Batteries in your home,” focusing on safe practices of using and disposal of lithium-ion batteries to prevent fire hazards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Synsere Howard)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 11.25.2025 04:36
