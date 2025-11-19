Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CTF 75.5.1 conducts airfield damage repair training with Royal Brunei Armed Forces [Image 6 of 6]

    CTF 75.5.1 conducts airfield damage repair training with Royal Brunei Armed Forces

    BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, BRUNEI

    10.28.2025

    Photo by Natasha Ninete 

    Commander Task Force 75

    BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Brunei (Oct. 29, 2025) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Commander, Task Force 75.5.1, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4, pose alongside a member of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces during CARAT Brunei, in Bandar Seri Begawan, Oct. 29, 2025. This year marks the 31st iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Natasha Ninete)

