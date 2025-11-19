BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Brunei (Oct. 29, 2025) U.S. Navy Lt Pawel Klatka, advance base construction company officer in charge, Commander, Task Force 75.5.1, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4, receives a token of appreciation from a member of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces during CARAT Brunei, in Bandar Seri Begawan, Oct. 29, 2025. This year marks the 31st iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Natasha Ninete)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2025 00:04
|Photo ID:
|9408651
|VIRIN:
|251029-Z-NN671-1129
|Resolution:
|6931x4621
|Size:
|4.24 MB
|Location:
|BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, BN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CTF 75.5.1 conducts airfield damage repair training with Royal Brunei Armed Forces [Image 6 of 6], by Natasha Ninete, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.