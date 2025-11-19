CTF 75.5.1 conducts airfield damage repair training with Royal Brunei Armed Forces

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Brunei (Oct. 29, 2025) U.S. Navy Chief CE Carolyn Blake, Commander, Task Force 75.5.1, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4, conducts training for members of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces during CARAT Brunei, in Bandar Seri Begawan, Oct. 29, 2025. This year marks the 31st iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Natasha Ninete)