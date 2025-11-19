CTF 75.5.1 conducts airfield damage repair training with Royal Brunei Armed Forces

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Brunei (Oct. 29, 2025) U.S. Navy Lt Pawel Klatka, advance base construction company officer in charge, Commander, Task Force 75.5.1, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4, speaks on airfield damage repair to members of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces during CARAT Brunei, in Bandar Seri Begawan, Oct. 29, 2025. This year marks the 31st iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Natasha Ninete)