169th Mission Support Group change of command

U.S. Air Force Col. Walter Hummel, outgoing commander of the 169th Mission Support Group, relinquishes command to Col. James Roth II during a change of command ceremony at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, Sept. 7, 2025. The ceremony highlighted the strategic importance of the Mission Support Group in maintaining the readiness foundation for the South Carolina Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd)