    169th Mission Support Group change of command [Image 1 of 7]

    169th Mission Support Group change of command

    MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexis Goodman 

    169th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. James Roth II assumes command of 169th Mission Support Group from Col. Walter Hummel during a change of command ceremony at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, Sept. 7, 2025. The ceremony honored Hummel’s dedication and leadership while introducing Roth as the new leader to elevate the team’s excellence in readiness and combat support through exceptional service, value, and capabilities for both the state and the nation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Alexis Goodman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2025
    Date Posted: 11.24.2025 16:46
    Photo ID: 9407869
    VIRIN: 250907-Z-CK893-1009
    Resolution: 4800x7200
    Size: 6.77 MB
    Location: MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 169th Mission Support Group change of command [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Alexis Goodman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    McEntire Joint National Guard Base
    South Carolina Air National Guard
    Swamp Fox
    SCANG
    169th Mission Support Group
    Change of Command Ceremony

