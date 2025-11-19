Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    169th Mission Support Group change of command [Image 5 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    169th Mission Support Group change of command

    MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd 

    169th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Walter Hummel, outgoing commander of the 169th Mission Support Group, relinquishes command to Col. James Roth II during a change of command ceremony at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, Sept. 7, 2025. The ceremony highlighted the strategic importance of the Mission Support Group in maintaining the readiness foundation for the South Carolina Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2025
    Date Posted: 11.24.2025 16:46
    Photo ID: 9407882
    VIRIN: 250907-Z-VD276-1009
    Resolution: 7200x4800
    Size: 10.01 MB
    Location: MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 169th Mission Support Group change of command [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Megan Floyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    169th Mission Support Group change of command
    169th Mission Support Group change of command
    169th Mission Support Group change of command
    169th Mission Support Group change of command
    169th Mission Support Group change of command
    169th Mission Support Group change of command
    169th Mission Support Group change of command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    McEntire JNGB
    South Carolina Air National Guard
    Swamp Fox
    SCANG
    169th Mission Support Group
    Change of Command Ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download