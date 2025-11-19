169th Mission Support Group change of command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. James Roth II assumes command of 169th Mission Support Group from Col. Walter Hummel during a change of command ceremony at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, Sept. 7, 2025. The ceremony honored Hummel’s dedication and leadership while introducing Roth as the new leader to elevate the team’s excellence in readiness and combat support through exceptional service, value, and capabilities for both the state and the nation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Alexis Goodman)