U.S.S. Pierre Passes Through Panama Canal with Servicio Nacional Aeronaval

U.S. Navy Lt. Hazel Arceo, operations officer assigned to independence-class littoral combat ship USS Pierre (LCS 38), gives National Aeronaval Service of Panama members a tour of Pierre off the coast of Colon, Panama, Nov. 22, 2025. The team was welcomed aboard the ship as a show of interoperability and given a tour to increase combined knowledge between the two services. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)