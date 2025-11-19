U.S.S. Pierre Passes Through Panama Canal with Servicio Nacional Aeronaval

Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Pierre (LCS 38) docks to refuel off the coast of Colon, Panama, Nov. 22, 2025. The National Aeronaval Service of Panama was welcomed aboard the ship as a show of interoperability and given a tour to increase combined knowledge between the two services. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)
